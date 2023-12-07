Decoding bowlers with most wickets for England in Women's T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:20 am Dec 07, 202310:20 am

Three England bowlers own over 100 WT20I wickets.

Sophie Ecclestone became England's second-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is during the series opener versus India at the Wankhede in Mumbai. The left-arm spinner was the pick of the bowlers for England on the day as she finished with 3/15 in her four overs. Her efforts powered England to a 38-run triumph. Here are the bowlers with the most WT20I wickets for England.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt fifth on the list

One of the finest all-rounders going around, Natalie Sciver-Brunt is fifth on this list with 82 wickets in 112 WT20Is at an economy rate of 6.55 (4W: 2). The right-arm pacer also owns 2,307 WT20I runs with the bat at 27.14. Stafanie Taylor and Sophie Devine are the only other all-rounders with over 2,100 runs and at least 75 wickets in the format.

Danielle Hazell finished with 85 wickets

Former off-spinner Danielle Hazell enjoyed a stellar WT20I career in England colors. She finished with 85 wickets in as many games at a stunning economy rate of 5.55. The 35-year-old owns a solitary four-wicket haul in this format. Hazell last played a WT20I for England in 2018. She did not play a professional match after the 2018-19 Women's Big Bash League.

Anya Shrubsole took over 100 wickets

Another former player on this list is Anya Shrubsole. The right-arm pacer, who retired from international cricket last year, affected 102 dismissals in 79 T20Is at 15.55. She has two four-fers and a five-fer (5/11) to show. Shrubsole, who boasts an economy rate of 5.95, was the first English bowler to claim 100 scalps in the WT20I format.

Ecclestone is now second on the list

The series opener against India saw Ecclestone go past Shrubsole in terms of WT20I wickets for England. The 24-year-old has raced to 105 scalps in 74 games at 15.07. Her economy rate in the format reads 5.81. The tally includes a solitary four-wicket haul, 4/18. Overall, she is now the 10th-highest wicket-taker in the format.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt tops this list

Veteran fast bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt is England's highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. Brunt has snapped up 114 wickets across 112 T20Is. She averages a stellar 19.19 with a personal best of 4/15. Her economy rate in the format reads 5.57. Sciver-Brunt announced her retirement from international cricket earlier this year. She is still the sixth-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is.