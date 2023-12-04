Sam Curran registers this dismal ODI record for England: Details

Sam Curran registers this dismal ODI record for England: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:56 am Dec 04, 202310:56 am

Curran returned with 0/98 in 9.5 overs (Source: X/@ICC)

England would be gutted after not being able to defend 325 against West Indies in the ODI series opener. While most of the England bowlers endured a torrid time in the game, Sam Curran registered an unwanted record. He has now conceded the most runs by an England bowler in an ODI match. Here are further details.

Forgettable outing for Curran

The Caribbean batters never allowed Curran to settle his nerves. Young opener Alick Athanaze gave him a hard time in the powerplay overs before skipper Shai Hope took over the baton. Known for his abilities to nail yorkers and slower deliveries in the crunch overs, Curran went for runs toward the end as well. He returned with 0/98 in 9.5 overs.

Curran goes past Harmison, Jordon

Curran went past Steve Harmison (0/97 versus Sri Lanka) and Chris Jordan (1/97 versus New Zealand) to register this unwanted record for England. Jake Ball, James Anderson (twice), Liam Plunkett, and Chris Woakes are the other England bowlers to concede 90 or more runs in an ODI match. Meanwhile, Curran now also holds the record of conceding most runs against WI in an ODI.

A look at Curran's stats

Curran, who made his ODI debut in June 2018, now owns 30 wickets in as many ODIs at 42.26. His economy of 6.28 is certainly on the higher side. The tally includes a fifer. Meanwhile, Curran scored a fiery 26-ball 38 in the encounter. He has now raced to 456 ODI runs at a strike rate of 97.64. The tally includes a solitary fifty.

WI get the job done in style

England posted 325/10 in 50 overs. Harry Brook made the difference with a knock of 71. Curran and Brydon Carse played crucial cameos at the end. In response, WI saw their openers Alick Athanaze (66) and Brandon King (35) add a century-plus stand. Centurion Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer then took over the baton. Romario Shepherd's 28-ball 49 sealed the win for WI.