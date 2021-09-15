IPL 2021: Sam Curran set to miss MI-CSK clash

Sam Curran will likely miss the MI-CSK clash

Star all-rounder Sam Curran is set to miss Chennai Super Kings' opening encounter against Mumbai Indians, which kick-starts the second phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League. As per reports, the English all-rounder hasn't landed in Dubai yet. Upon landing, Curran will have to go a quarantine of six days. The IPL 2021 will resume with the high-profile clash on September 19. Here's more.

Information

Curran was a part of England's Test squad

Curran was a member of England's Test squad during the recently-concluded series against India. He played the first three Tests in Nottingham, Lord's, and Leeds respectively but was dropped for the Oval Test. He will now have to isolate for six days before playing.

Performance

Curran took nine wickets in the first half

Curran was a key performer for CSK in the first half of IPL. He picked up nine wickets from seven matches at 24.11 with a best match haul of 3/34. Skipper MS Dhoni also used him in the death overs. Besides, Curran was handy with the bat in the lower middle-order. He is deemed as a floater who can bat according to different situations.

Replacement

Who will replace Curran?

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo is likely to replace Curran for the match against Mumbai Indians. Bravo is presently playing in the Caribbean Premier League. He led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to the final after they beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in the semis. Bravo's Patriots will now face St Lucia Kings in the grand finale on September 15.

Faf

What about Faf du Plessis?

Besides Curran, CSK also await the confirmation over the availability of Faf du Plessis. The senior opener sustained a groin injury while playing in the CPL. Although the extent of his injury remains unknown, it is understood that he could be fit in time to play against MI. Notably, he missed the last two matches for his franchise St Lucia Kings.

Information

Third-highest run-scorer of IPL 2021

Faf played a key role for CSK at the top in the first half of IPL 2021. He is presently the third-highest run-scorer, having racked up 320 runs at an incredible average of 64.00. He also shared two century stands with opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK

IPL 2021: CSK occupy the second spot on points table

The CSK squad had arrived in the UAE last month. They had commenced their training drills thereafter. The Yellow Army, who occupy the second spot on the points table, would want to carry the momentum into the second phase. Interestingly, CSK had lost their last match before postponement to MI. The match turned out be a high-scoring thriller as MI chased down 219.