Former cricketer S Sreesanth booked in cheating case

By Riya Baibhawi 07:51 pm Nov 23, 202307:51 pm

S Sreesanth announced his retirement from cricket in March last year

Former cricketer S Sreesanth has been booked in a cheating case along with two others, based on a complaint filed by Sareesh Gopalan, a resident of Kerala's Choonda. Gopalan alleged that the two men, Rajiv Kumar and Venkatesh Kini, took Rs 18.70 lakh from him under the guise of setting up a sports academy in Karnataka's Kollur, where Sreesanth is a partner. They have been charged under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with cheating and dishonesty.

Why does this story matter?

Sreesanth has been a controversial figure in Indian cricket. In 2013, he served almost a month-long prison sentence for spot-fixing during that year's Indian Premier League (IPL), along with two other Rajasthan Royal players—Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. He was also handed a lifetime ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) but returned to the field in 2020 as his ban was reduced to seven years. After playing Ranji matches, Sreesanth announced his retirement last year.

Gopalan wanted to become a partner

In his complaint, Gopalan alleged that he invested the money with the intention of becoming a partner in Sreesanth's sports academy. The accused, Kumar and Kini, reportedly took the funds by promising to establish the academy in Kollur, Karnataka, with Sreesanth as a partner. It remains uncertain whether the academy was ever built. Based on Gopalan's complaint, the police have registered a case against the trio.

Sreesanth listed as third accused

In this cheating case, Sreesanth has been identified as the third accused. He and his co-accused have been charged under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). Gopalan said that all the money was taken from him starting in April 2019. The Kerala Police have begun their investigation into the case and could summon the retired cricketer in relation to the fraud case.

A look at his professional career

Throughout his career, pace spearhead Sreesanth has always made headlines for his reckless behavior. Even before the spot-fixing case, he had been involved in various on-field controversies. Sreesanth, who made his international debut in 2006, has scalped 169 wickets from 90 matches at 35.89 so far. In the IPL, he has 40 wickets to his name at 29.85.