Khalistani leader Pannun threatens India of 'consequences,' invokes US sovereignty

By Prateek Talukdar 07:30 pm Nov 23, 202307:30 pm

Pannun released a new message titled 'Violence Begets Violence, Is India Ready to Face Consequences?'

Khalistani separatist and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has released a new message titled "Violence Begets Violence, Is India Ready to Face Consequences?" following reports that the United States (US) foiled a plot to kill him on its soil. He blamed "Indian agents" for the alleged "transnational terrorism" and termed it "a threat to the US sovereignty." He said that India is trying to kill him to stop him from organizing the Khalistan referendum in the US.

Why does this story matter?

A Financial Times report said that after thwarting the attack, the US warned India, expressing concern about the latter's potential involvement in the assassination plot. This comes two months after Canada accused India of being involved in killing Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on its soil. Pannun has repeatedly issued threats against India's sovereignty and Indian leaders. India designated both Nijjar and Pannun as terrorists and called on Canada to act against anti-India activities, but it fell on deaf ears.

Hints at terror attack on Red Fort on Republic Day

Pannun, who claims to hold dual citizenship of Canada and the US, accused India of using bullets to stop the SFJ's Khalistan referendum, which seeks public support to separate Punjab from India and create a Sikh ethnostate. He called India's Republic Day "D-Day" and the Red Fort "ground zero," hinting at a terror attack in Delhi on January 26. He recently threatened to blow up an Air India flight, which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing.

Pannun dares Modi government to open armed conflict in Punjab

Accusing India of using mercenaries to kill pro-Khalistan Sikhs, he said, "I dare the Modi government to declare open armed conflict with Punjab and history is a witness that the Sikhs will defend with equal force and continue to campaign for liberation of Punjab from the Indian occupation." He said he would let the US government respond to the threat as he is focused on organizing the American phase of the Khalistan referendum, beginning in San Francisco on January 28.

India raises Pannun's threat with US, Canada

Indian intelligence officials said that Pannun's threats have been shared with the US and Canada, but no action has been taken. An official said, "India soon will share fresh evidence and will ask foreign partners to hand over custody of this terrorist." The SFJ previously put up hoardings in Vancouver, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar "enemies of Canada."