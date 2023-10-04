Canada requests 'private talks' with India to settle diplomatic row

Canada has requested private talks with India amid diplomatic faceoff

Amid the growing diplomatic dispute between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani leader, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday (local time) stressed the need for a "strong diplomatic footprint" in India during these challenging times, per Reuters. She noted that diplomatic talks should remain "private" and that having diplomats on the ground was crucial during tense moments between governments. Joly further said that Ottawa was communicating with India and prioritizing the safety of Canadian diplomats.

Why does this story matter?

This comes hours after India reportedly asked Canada to withdraw over 40 diplomats from the country, citing Ottawa's lack of cooperation in Khalistani terror investigations as the main reason. Diplomatic relations between the two countries swooped to an all-time low last month after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of killing Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June. Notably, Nijjar was labeled a terrorist by India under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2020.

'Canada believes in having strong diplomatic footprint in India': Joly

According to Global News, Joly said, "We are in contact with the government of India. We take Canadian diplomats' safety very seriously, and we will continue to engage privately because we think that diplomatic conversations are best when they remain private." "In moments of tensions—because indeed there are tensions between both governments more than ever—it's important that diplomats be on the ground, that's why we believe in the importance of having a strong diplomatic footprint in India," she added.

India reportedly asked Canada to downsize diplomatic presence

Earlier, in response to a Financial Times report stating that India wants 41 of 62 Canadian diplomats to leave the country, Trudeau said Ottawa was not looking to "escalate" tension with India. While Trudeau did not confirm this report, he said that Canada would continue working toward positive relations with India. To note, India had previously requested "parity" in the number and rank of diplomats each nation sends, stating the number of Canadian diplomats in India is much higher.

US takes precarious line in India-Canada diplomatic row

Meanwhile, the United States took a precarious stand, stating that the Canadian government's allegations against India warrant a thorough investigation without saying anything against India. During a recent meeting, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the National Security Advisor of the US Jake Sullivan also discussed the issue. However, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, John Kirby, said it is up to India and Canada to address their bilateral relationship.