ECI sends notice to Rahul Gandhi over remarks against Modi
Nov 23, 2023 05:01 pm
The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday, issued a notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his "panuati" and "pickpocket" jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has asked the Congress scion to respond by Saturday. Campaigning in Rajasthan's Balotra, Gandhi had said that India lost the ICC World Cup match because the PM was in attendance.
