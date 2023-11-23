ECI sends notice to Rahul Gandhi over remarks against Modi

By Riya Baibhawi 05:01 pm Nov 23, 2023

RaGa had accused PM Modi of bringing bad luck to Team India

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday, issued a notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his "panuati" and "pickpocket" jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has asked the Congress scion to respond by Saturday. Campaigning in Rajasthan's Balotra, Gandhi had said that India lost the ICC World Cup match because the PM was in attendance.

