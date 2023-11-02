Cash-for-query case: Mahua Moitra to appear before parliamentary panel today

10:42 am Nov 02, 2023

TMC MP Mahua Moitra to appear before ethics panel today

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra is scheduled to appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday in the "cash for query" case. The TMC leader had previously requested a summons date after November 5 due to pre-scheduled Vijaya Dashami programs. However, the ethics committee probing the matter rejected her request.

Why does this story matter?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for asking questions in Parliament, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group. These claims are based on alleged documentation from Supreme Court lawyer Anant Rai Dehadrai, Moitra's estranged partner, whom the TMC MP previously called a "jilted ex."

Know about Moitra's recent letter to parliamentary panel

Ahead of her appearance on Thursday, Moitra shared her two-page letter to the ethics panel on X (previously Twitter) on Wednesday. "Since the Ethics Committee deemed it fit to release my summons to the media, I think it is important that I also release my letter to the Committee before my hearing tomorrow," she tweeted. In her letter, Moitra argued that Dehadrai had not presented any substantiating documentary evidence to support his accusations.

Hiranandani's affidavit and Moitra's counterclaim

While questioning if the ethics panel was the right forum to probe such alleged criminalities, Moitra also expressed her wish to cross-examine "bribe-giver" Hiranandani and Dehadrai in her latest letter. Meanwhile, Dubey took a dig at Moitra on X on Wednesday, writing, "Now even Sukesh Chandrashekhar (thug) is demanding cross-examination."

Dubey's post on X after Moitra's 'cross-examine' demands

What are the allegations against Moitra

Notably, Dubey claimed that Hiranandani gave expensive gifts, Rs. 2 crore, and another Rs. 75 lakh to Moitra to fight elections. He also alleged that 50 of the 61 questions asked by Moitra between 2019 and 2023 were on the businessman's behalf. In addition, Dubey has accused the TMC leader of sharing her Parliament login credentials with Hiranandani so that he can submit his questions directly. Per reports, Moitra's Parliament account was accessed 47 times from Dubai.