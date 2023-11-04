At least 128 dead in Nepal in deadly 6.4 earthquake

1/3

India 1 min read

At least 128 dead in Nepal in deadly 6.4 earthquake

By Snehadri Sarkar 08:30 am Nov 04, 202308:30 am

128 dead, over 100 injured in Nepal earthquake

At least 128 individuals lost their lives, and more than 140 people suffered injuries in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked a remote region of Nepal on Friday night. As per local authorities, the death toll in the incident is set to increase. Further, several houses sustained damage or collapsed in Nepal, while tremors were felt nearly 500 kilometers away in New Delhi.

2/3

Nepal CM's reaction to deadly 6.4 quake

On the back of the deadly quake, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal conveyed his condolences over the loss of innocent lives. "Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night," Nepal PMO posted on X (formerly Twitter).

3/3

Nepal PMO's post on X