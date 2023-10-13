Jaishankar gets Z-security after hoardings in Canada threaten him, Modi

By Prateek Talukdar 01:14 pm Oct 13, 202301:14 pm

The Ministry of Home Affairs has upgraded the security cover of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the Z category after the proscribed Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) put up hoardings calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar "enemies of Canada." The billboard calling for a Khalistan referendum while promoting hatred against the Indian leaders came up on Tuesday outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in British Columbia's Surrey, where Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in June.

Why does this story matter?

Canada and India's diplomatic relations are increasingly plunging as calls for Khalistan's formation are receiving a platform in Canada. In the last few months, pro-Khalistan elements attacked Indian consulates in Canada, among other countries, following which India asked Canada to rein in the secessionist forces. However, no apparent action was taken. Later, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in Nijjar's killing. Both nations have expelled each other's diplomats, and India suspended visa services for Canadians.

Were tipped off about threat to Jaishankar: Delhi Police

A Delhi Police official said that they also received inputs about threats to Jaishankar from separatist groups. Jaishankar will now reportedly be protected by the VIP security wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is providing security to 176 high-threat individuals in India. Nijjar was associated with the SFJ, and its founder, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who acted as Nijjar's lawyer, recently threatened Hindus to leave Canada.

SFJ to carry out protest march, referendum

The hoarding said a referendum seeking support for carving Khalistan out of India will be organized in Vancouver on October 29, the Hindustan Times reported. Prior to that, a pro-Khalistan protest march will be led to the Indian consulate on October 21. Previously, hoardings targeted Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and consul generals Manish and Apoorva Srivastava, calling them "wanted" for Nijjar's assassination.

India summons Canadian envoy to register protest

Meanwhile, India has registered its protest against Canada's tolerance toward Khalistanis by summoning the Canadian High Commissioner to India, Cameron MacKay, on Wednesday. It also asked the Canadian government to take down the hoardings and investigate the threat to PM Modi, Jaishankar, and India's diplomats in Canada. The government also conveyed its protest to Global Affairs Canada in Ottawa, the report said, quoting an anonymous source.