Dehradun: 12-year-old boy sodomizes 7-year-old after showing him porn

India 2 min read

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:29 am Oct 13, 202311:29 am

Dehradun boy allegedly sodomized seven-year-old minor after showing him porn

A 12-year-old boy from Uttarakhand's Dehradun reportedly sodomized a seven-year-old boy after showing him pornographic videos on his mobile phone. According to the news outlet The Times of India, the incident occurred in June but only came to light after the victim's father filed a police complaint this week on Wednesday. Reportedly, both the accused and the victim live in the same neighborhood of Dehradun's Raipur.

Accused reportedly sodomized victim at his home

It is learned that the accused boy entered the victim's home when he was alone, showed him pornographic videos, and then proceeded to sodomize him. The accused also allegedly asked the seven-year-old boy not to inform his family about what happened, but both families eventually found out about the incident. However, they decided not to report it to the police after reaching an agreement.

Accused, victim's family struck 'agreement' after incident: Reports

Providing further details on the matter, a police official in the know told The Times of India, "The accused was sent to relatives' place in another town based on an agreement with the survivor's family to avoid a police complaint." "However, a few weeks ago, the boy returned home to which the other family objected and finally lodged a police complaint on Wednesday," the police source added.

Minor raped in Ujjain, seeks help half-naked and bleeding

This new incident comes right after the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in the Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh sparked a nationwide outrage last month. A video of the victim went viral on September 26, where she was seen walking on the streets semi-naked and bleeding. Reports also suggested that the 15-year-old was shooed away by locals when she asked for help and had to walk nearly eight kilometers before getting rescued.

Police chief debunked rumors of victim being shooed away

While responding to claims that several residents refused to help the victim girl, Ujjain Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma told NDTV, "There were mixed responses. People in the localities she passed through had helped her. Some gave her Rs. 50; others gave Rs. 100." "She (the victim) crossed a toll booth on the way. The staff there gave her money and some clothes. At least seven to eight people tried to help," added the top cop.