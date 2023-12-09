Vrinda Dinesh becomes most expensive uncapped player in WPL history

The 22-year-old Dinesh plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket.

Young Indian batter Vrinda Dinesh has become the most expensive uncapped player in the Women's Premier League (WPL) history. UP Warriorz secured her services for a record bid of Rs 1.3 crore in the player auction for WPL 2024. Dinesh has been a consistent performer in the women's circuit over the past two years. Here we decode her profile.

Who is Vrinda Dinesh?

The 22-year-old Dinesh plays for Karnataka in domestic circuit. She is a top-order batter who can also bowl leg-break. Dinesh is known for her ability to attack from the outset. Though the youngster is yet to play for India, she has already ascended the ranks to India A. Many expect her to don the India blue jersey pretty soon.

Starred in the ACC Emerging Teams Cup

Dinesh was a part of the India Under-23 team that clinched the title at the ACC Emerging Teams Cup held in Hong Kong earlier this year. Her only appearance in the tournament came in the final as the youngster starred with a noteworthy 36 off 29 balls against Bangladesh on a challenging pitch. She batted at number three in that duel.

Stellar run in domestic season

The star youngster also played a instrumental role in Karnataka's road to the final of the Senior Women's ODI trophy earlier in the year. She was sensation throughout the season, amassing 477 runs in 11 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 47.70. Her notable performances include a crucial knock of 81 runs against Rajasthan. She would now aim to shine in the WPL.

30 slots available in the auction

Only 30 slots were up for grabs across the five teams. Out of this, only nine slots were available for the foreign players. 60 cricketers, including 21 overseas players, were retained across five franchises. 29 players were released from their existing squads. Only West Indies' Deandra Dottin and Australia's Kim Garth set themselves at the highest base price of Rs 50 lakh.