WPL: Kashvee Gautam becomes the most expensive uncapped Indian player

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:59 pm Dec 09, 202306:59 pm

Gautam is a pace bowling all-rounder, who represents Chandigarh in the domestic circuit

Fast bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the Women's Premier League history. Gujarat Giants bought the 20-year-old all-rounder for Rs. 2 crore in the WPL 2024 auction. Gautam has impressed everyone in the domestic circuit which led to the bidding war between multiple teams. She will look to replicate her domestic form in the upcoming WPL. Here's more.

Who is Kashvee Gautam?

Gautam represents Chandigarh in the domestic circuit. Apart from being a pacer, the youngster can also score handy runs lower down the batting order. She hits the deck hard with the new ball and has also increased her pace from last year. Despite not featuring for the Indian senior team, Gautam has made the right noises with her performances in the domestic circuit.

Gautam featured in the 2023 ACC Women's Emerging Asia Cup

The 20-year-old was part of the Indian U-23 team that won the ACC Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 in Hong Kong. Notably, she became the first female cricketer from the UT Cricket Association to be a part of any Indian team (UTCA). She has also represented India A and was part of the recent two matches against England A where she scalped three wickets.

First Indian female cricketer to claim a ten-wicket haul

In 2020, Gautam scripted history by becoming the first Indian female cricketer to claim a 10-wicket haul against Arunachal Pradesh in the Women's U-19 One Day tournament. Her 10-wicket haul also included a hat-trick. Since then, Gautam has become the next big thing.

Decent record in the domestic circuit

The 20-year-old had a steady Women's Senior T20 Trophy 2023 as she returned with 12 wickets from seven matches. Gautam restricted the opposition batters while maintaining an economy rate of only 4.14. Apart from her pace bowling, the youngster can also double up as a pinch hitter lower down the order. She will be looking to replicate that form in the 2024 WPL.

The most expensive Indian uncapped player in the WPL history

Gautam fetched Rs. 2 crore at the WPL 2024 player auction as she became the most expensive Indian uncapped player in the competition's history. She broke the record of Vrinda Dinesh, who was bought for Rs. 1.3 crore by UP Warriorz.