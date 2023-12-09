Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar slam centuries versus Gujarat: Key stats

2 min read

Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar slam centuries versus Gujarat: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:54 pm Dec 09, 202306:54 pm

Bengal skipper Sudip Gharami slammed a brilliant ton against Gujarat

Twin centuries from captain Sudip Gharami and veteran Anustup Majumdar helped Bengal sail through against Gujarat in the preliminary quarter-finals of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Bengal chased down the target of 284 with eight wickets in hand and will now face Haryana in the quarter-final. While Gharami slammed a 117*, Majumdar hammered an unbeaten 88-ball 102 as the duo steered Bengal home.

A captain's knock from Gharami

Bengal lost Shakir Gandhi in the first over and Gharami along with Abishek Porel steadied the ship by adding 76 runs. But after Abishek's dismissal, Gharami joined forces with Majumdar and there was no looking back. The duo slammed centuries while adding 209 runs together. Gharami laced his knock with nine fours and two maximums. This is his second 50-plus score in 2023 VHT.

The second fifty-plus score for Gharami in 2023 VHT

The 24-year-old had a lukewarm tournament before hammering a timely century. In Abhimanyu Easwaran's absence, Gharami took up the responsibility and delivered a fine knock. He has scored 244 runs in seven matches at an average of 61 while slamming a century and a fifty.

A look at his List A numbers

Playing his 13th List A clash, Gharami has amassed 656 runs with an average of over 53. This was his third List A century while also slamming two fifties in this format. The 24-year-old made his List A debut for Bengal in December 2022 against Mizoram.

A fine hand from Anustup Majumdar

Veteran batter, Majumdar gave Gharami the support that he needed after Abishek's dismissal. They both added 209 runs together and complimented each other brilliantly. The 39-year-old used his experience and targeted the correct bowlers to smash an unbeaten 88-ball 102. His knock was laced with 10 boundaries and a solitary maximum. This was his second successive century. He hammered 111* versus Punjab.

A look at Majumdar's List A stats

The 39-year-old has raced to 2,755 runs from 87 List A matches at an average of over 42. Majumdar has slammed his seventh century in this format besides, hammering 12 fifties. The experienced batter made his List A debut back in 2008 and since then he has been a mainstay for Bengal. Majumdar has amassed 298 runs from five innings at 99.33.