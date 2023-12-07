WI vs ENG: Will Jacks scores his second ODI fifty





Will Jacks scored 73 versus WI (Photo credit: x/@englandcricket)

England batter Will Jacks shined versus West Indies in the second ODI encounter in Antigua. Jacks set the platform for England in a paltry chase of 203. He scored a solid 73-run knock from 72 balls. Jacks registered his second ODI fifty as England chased down the score of WI in 32.5 overs (203/4), besides leveling the series. Here are the stats.

A gutsy knock from Will Jacks

Jacks handed England a bright start (74/1) as he powered his way to 47 runs inside 10 overs. After Zak Crawley's dismissal in the 11th over, Jacks brought up his fifty. England were then pegged back at 85/3 as the runs dried up. However, Jacks and Harry Brook got going before the former was dismissed in the 20th over by Sherfane Rutherford.

2nd ODI fifty in six matches

Jacks smashed four sixes and six fours. He has raced to 259 runs in ODIs from six matches at 43.16. Before this, his lone ODI fifty was against Ireland. Jacks, who shared a 50-run stand for the first wicket alongside Philip Salt, has gone past 750 runs (765) in List A cricket. He hammered his 3rd fifty in the 50-over format.