Shai Hope hammers his 16th ODI century: Key stats

Sports 2 min read

By Rajdeep Saha 03:13 am Dec 04, 202303:13 am

Shai Hope slammed his 16th ODI century (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope hammered a brilliant unbeaten 109 in the first encounter versus England in Antigua. Hope's century helped West Indies beat England by four wickets. Chasing 326, WI got to the target in 48.5 overs. Notably, Hope slammed three sixes off Sam Curran to seal the deal. Earlier, Hope also surpassed 5,000 ODI runs. Here are the stats.

A solid knock from Hope's blade

Hope played a captain's knock and helped WI with his brilliant application. He stayed true to his strengths and built upon the start WI had got with a 50-plus stand alongside Shimron Hetmyer. WI were 213/5 before Romario Shepherd joined Hope and together they added 89 runs. WI needed 19 from the last two overs as Hope decided to up the ante and deliver.

A magnificent 16th ODI ton

Hope hit 109* from 83 balls, smashing four fours and seven sixes. He struck at 131.33. The right-handed batter slammed his 16th ODI century and a first against England. Hope also owns 24 fifties. He has raced to 5,049 runs at 51.12, including 436 versus the Three Lions. This was Hope's third ODI ton on home soil.

Hope averages 74.10 in 2023

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 15 ODI matches this year, Hope has raced to 741 runs at an impressive 74.10. He owns three tons and three fifties. He is the top scorer for WI in ODIs this year.

5,000 ODI runs for Hope

Hope completed 5,000 ODI runs for West Indies. He clocked the milestone with his 60th run versus England. Hope has become the 11th West Indian to slam 5,000-plus ODI runs. He achieved the feat in his 114th inning. Hope is now the joint-fastest WI batter with the milestone. He equaled Sir Viv Richards (114 innings). Meanwhile, Gordon Greenidge (121 innings) follows suit.