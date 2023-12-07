England humble West Indies in the second ODI: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:24 am Dec 07, 202305:24 am

An all-round England side defeated the West Indies by six wickets (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

An all-round England side defeated the West Indies by six wickets in the second ODI in Antigua. After a massive win by the Windies in the series opener, England fought their way back. They bundled out the hosts for just 202. Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone claimed three-fers. In response, England's batters got the job done. Here are the stats.

Summary of the second ODI

WI were reduced to 23/4 after 7 overs before Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford added 129 runs. England fought their way back and got the job done. Livingstone played a key role in getting both these set batters. Curran was sensational as well, claiming 3/33 from his 7 overs. Will Jacks then laid the foundation before Harry Brook and Jos Buttler impressed.

Hope clocks his 25th ODI fifty

West Indies ODI skipper Hope slammed a 68-run knock. Hope has raced to 5,117 runs at 51.68. He now has 25 ODI fifties (100s: 16). As per ESPNcricinfo, Hope has now gone past 500 ODI runs versus England. He owns 504 runs at 38.76. This was his third half-century versus England. Playing his 50th home ODI, Hope now has 1,680 runs at 39.06.

Rutherford hits a solid 63

West Indies all-rounder Rutherford showed a fight in his 63-run knock from 80 balls. He hit seven fours and a six, striking at 78.75. Playing just his second ODI, Rutherford hit his maiden half-century. In 37 List A matches, Rutherford has raced to 919 runs. He registered his fifth fifty in the 50-over format.

Buttler becomes fifth England player with 5,000 ODI runs

Buttler completed 5,000 runs for England in One-Day Internationals. The England skipper reached the landmark with his 36th run. Buttler, who smashed 58*, has clobbered over 5,000 runs (5,022) at 39.85. The tally includes 11 tons and 26 fifties. Meanwhile, Buttler is only behind Eoin Morgan (6,957), Joe Root (6,522), Ian Bell (5,416), and Paul Collingwood (5,092) in terms of ODI runs for England.

Will Jacks scores his second ODI fifty

Jacks set the platform for England in a paltry chase of 203. He scored a solid 73-run knock from 72 balls. Jacks smashed four sixes and six fours. He has raced to 259 runs in ODIs from six matches at 43.16. Before this, his lone ODI fifty was against Ireland. He has gone past 750 runs (765) in List A cricket.

Key numbers for the England bowlers

Curran has now raced to 33 wickets for England at 39.42. Notably, he leaked 98 runs in the first ODI. Livingstone was solid, claiming 3/39 from six overs. He now has 17 ODI scalps. Gus Atkinson took 2/28 for England. He registered his best ODI figures, racing to nine wickets. Rehan Ahmed took 2/40 from his 10 overs. He too has nine ODI scalps.