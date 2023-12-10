Decoding India's lowest totals in Women's T20Is

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Decoding India's lowest totals in Women's T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:01 pm Dec 10, 202302:01 pm

India were folded for 80 against England (Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

The Indian women's cricket team was bowled out for just 80 against England in the second Women's T20I on December 9. Though the Brits also suffered several inroads, they crossed the line in 11.2 overs. England also sealed the three-match series with this four-wicket win. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur's team would be gutted with their dismal batting show. Here we decode India's lowest WT20I scores.

2/6

85 versus Australia, 2012

Australia were all over India in the 2012 Visakhapatnam WT20I. Batting first, India lost three wickets inside the first two overs as Julie Hunter (4/15) was sensational with the new ball. Harmanpreet (32) and Anjum Chopra (16) were the only ones to score over 15. As India were folded for 85 in 19 overs, Australia comfortably won by 10 wickets.

3/6

81 versus Pakistan, 2012

India could only manage 81 in their 20 overs against Pakistan in the 2012 Women's T20 Asia Cup game in Guangzhou. While Punam Raut (25), Harmanpreet (20), and Reema Malhotra (18) showcased some resistance, none of the other batters could even score 5. However, the Women in Blue went on to win this game by 18 runs as Pakistan were folded for 63.

4/6

80 versus England, 2023

Shafali Verma scored a duck upfront before wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. There were just eight fours in the innings and no sixes. Jemimah Rodrigues scored 30 from 33 balls as Smriti Mandhana (10) was the only other Indian with a double-digit score. All six England bowlers, who operated in the game, were among the wickets. England Women won by four wickets.

5/6

70 versus South Africa, 2019

Chasing 176 in the 2019 Surat WT20I, India never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The top order completely surrendered as the hosts lost their first five wickets with just 13 runs on the board. Veda Krishnamurthy (26) and Arundhati Reddy (22) showcased some fight as India finished at 70 in 17.4 overs. SA won by 105 runs.

6/6

62 versus Australia, 2011

India's lowest score in WT20I came against the Australian team in Billericay in 2011. Harmanpreet (41) was the only Indian batter to show some fight as none of her teammates could even manage five runs. Pacer Sarah Coyte claimed four wickets (4/5). Australia comfortably won by eight wickets, crossing the line in 10.2 overs.