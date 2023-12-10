WPL 2024 auction: Complete details of the five teams

12:57 pm Dec 10, 2023

DC bought Annabel Sutherland for Rs. 2 crore (Source: X/@ICC)

All five teams for the 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) have been finalized as the player auction for the event concluded on December 9. 30 slots were up for grabs across teams. Out of this, only nine slots were available for the foreign players. 60 cricketers, including 21 overseas players, were retained. Here are the details of all teams.

Delhi Capitals buy Annabel Sutherland

Delhi Capitals, who had Rs. 2.25 crore for the auction, bought young Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland for Rs. 2 crore. They bought back wicket-keeper Aparna Mondal for her base price of Rs. 10 lakh. Batter Ashwani Kumari (Rs. 10 lakh) was their other buy. The Meg Lanning-led side looks solid for the 2024 season. Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma are their other key players.

Delhi Capitals full squad

Delhi Capitals full squad: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari.

Gujarat Giants bought 10 players

Gujarat Giants were unsurprisingly the most active team in the auction as they boasted the biggest purse (Rs. 5.95 crore) and had 10 slots to fill. They bought uncapped all-rounder Kashvee Gautam for Rs. 2 crore. Australian dasher Phoebe Litchfield (Rs. 1 crore) also fetched a massive amount from DC. Veda Krishnamurthy (Rs. 30 lakh) will add experience to their batting order.

Other buys for GG

Other buys for GG: Meghna Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Trisha Poojitha (Rs. 10 lakh), Kashvee Gautam (Rs. 2 crore), Priya Mishra (Rs. 20 lakh), Lauren Cheatle (Rs. 30 lakh), Kathryn Bryce (Rs. 10 lakh), Mannat Kashyap (Rs. 10 lakh), Tarannum Pathan (Rs. 10 lakh).

Gujarat Giants full squad

Gujarat Giants full squad: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan.

MI bought Shabnim Ismail among others

Mumbai Indians splashed Rs. 1.2 crore for former South African pacer Shabnim Ismail. The side also invested in local talents like leg-spinner Amandeep Kaur (Rs. 10 lakh), pacer Fatima Jaffer (Rs. 10 lakh), and all-rounders S Sajana (Rs. 15 lakh) and Keerthana Balakrishnan (Rs. 10 lakh). Meanwhile, MI, under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership, clinched the inaugural WPL.

Mumbai Indians full squad

Mumbai Indians full squad: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan.

RCB filled their seven slots

Royal Challengers Bangalore will fight for redemption following a horrendous 2023 season. They bought Australian all-rounder Georgia Wareham (Rs. 40 lakh), England pacer Kate Cross (Rs. 30 lakh), and Aussie spinner Sophie Molineux (Rs. 30 lakh). Ekta Bisht (Rs. 60 lakh), Shubha Satheesh (Rs. 10 lakh), S Meghana (Rs. 30 lakh), Simran Bahadur (Rs. 30 lakh) were their other picks.

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux.

UP Warriorz bought five players

UP Warriorz would be delighted to get England all-rounder Danni Wyatt for her base price (Rs. 30 lakh). Meanwhile, they went big for uncapped Indian all-rounder Vrinda Dinesh (Rs. 1.3 crore). All-rounders Poonam Khemnar (Rs. 10 lakh) and Saima Thakor (Rs. 10 lakh), and spinner Gouher Sultana (Rs. 10 lakh) were their other picks.

UP Warriorz full squad

UP Warriorz full squad: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana.