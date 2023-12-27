Marnus Labuschagne slams his fourth fifty-plus score against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:06 am Dec 27, 202311:06 am

Star Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne scored a fine half-century in the first innings of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne. He tackled the Pakistan bowlers brilliantly and ended up scoring 63 off 155 balls. His knock was laced with five boundaries. Labuschagne was Australia's top-scorer as the Aussies finished with 318. This was Labuschagne's fourth fifty-plus score against Pakistan.

A fine knock from Labuschagne

Australia were well set at 90/1 when Labuschagne arrived in the middle. The hosts then lost Usman Khawaja (42) soon. Labuschagne joined forces with Steve Smith (26) as the duo added 46 runs. The former returned unbeaten on 44 at stumps on the rain-hit Day 1. He completed his fifty on Day 2 but eventually fell prey to pacer Aamer Jamal.

A look at his overall Test numbers

Labuschagne has raced to 3,870 runs in 45 Test matches at an impressive average of 52.29. He boasts the fourth-best average among Aussie batters with at least 2,000 runs in the longest format. Meanwhile, the batter now boasts 17 fifties and 11 tons in Tests. Labuschagne has 2,478 runs at home, besides 1,244 runs away, and 148 in neutral venues.

Fourth fifty-plus score against Pakistan

Labuschagne is standing in his ninth Test against Pakistan. He has raced to 679 runs against the team at an average of 48.50. The tally includes two fifties and a couple of tons with 185 being his best score against the team. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old has blown hot and cold in Tests this year, having raced to 799 runs at an average of 36.31.