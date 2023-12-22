Decoding England's sorry run since the 2022 T20 World Cup

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:17 pm Dec 22, 202308:17 pm

England have not won any of their three T20I series since winning the 2022 T20 World Cup (Photo Credit: X/@englandcricket)

England won the 2022 T20 World Cup beating Pakistan in the final. They played an aggressive brand of cricket from start to end and their intent in this format paid dividends as they won the trophy. However, since their focus shifted to ODI cricket for the 2023 World Cup, they have struggled to get going in the shortest format. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

With the 2024 T20 World Cup coming up in a few months, England will be aiming to defend their title. But the Three Lions have not had the best results in T20Is since the last World Cup. They suffered a 3-2 series defeat against West Indies. England were second best in the conditions where the next World Cup will be played next year.

A poor run of form for England in T20Is

England have not won any of their three bilateral T20I series since the 2022 T20 World Cup. England toured Bangladesh in March 2023 and suffered a 3-0 defeat. Najmul Hossain Shanto was terrific for the hosts. England then drew 2-2 against NZ at home in a four-match T20I series back in September. And now, England lost 3-2 against WI in a five-match T20I series.

A look at England's record in T20Is since 2022 WC

England have featured in 12 T20Is since winning the 2022 T20 World Cup. They have prevailed in four matches while losing the other eight games. They have touched the 200-run mark total in only two matches in this phase. Both came in the WI series.

A look at England's key players in this period

Phil Salt has amassed the most runs for England in this period, managing 394 runs from eight matches. 331 of his runs came in the WI series. He hammered two centuries. Jos Buttler compiled 325 runs at 36.11. Adil Rashid is the highest wicket-taker in this phase with 14 scalps. Rehan Ahmed and Sam Curran returned with nine and eight wickets respectively.

England struggled in the 2023 World Cup

England had a forgettable 2023 ODI World Cup where they finished seventh among ten teams while people expected them to be a title contender or at least reach the semi-final. England lost six matches in the tournament while also suffering a defeat against Afghanistan. They were even at the bottom of the points table once. But eventually, they qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

WI beat England in the deciding clash

West Indies had taken a 2-0 lead in the series before England fought their way back and made it 2-2. In the series decider, WI bowled England out for 132 before claiming a four-wicket win. Gudakesh Motie claimed 3/24 for WI.