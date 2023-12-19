IPL 2024 auction: Mumbai Indians go big on overseas pacers

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Dec 19, 2023

Mumbai Indians signed SA pacer Gerald Coetzee for Rs. 5 crore

Mumbai Indians have made some interesting choices at the 2024 Indian Premier League auction. They had their focus on overseas pacers as they roped in both Gerald Coetzee and Dilshan Madushanka. MI had a major re-shuffle this season by trading in Hardik Pandya and making him captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. MI finished fourth last season before they lost to GT in the Eliminator.

Why does this story matter?

MI have secured their future by handing Hardik the captain. The all-rounder has guided GT to the trophy in 2022 and also finished as runners-up in the following season. The five-time champions had their core intact and made some great additions which will only elevate their team. MI have their bases covered and one expects plenty of fireworks in the upcoming season.

Major players retained by MI ahead of the auction

Suryakumar Yadav, who was MI's highest run-getter last season with 605 runs, remains their vital cog. Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma and Piyush Chawla form MI's Indian core. Chawla, who was MI's highest wicket-taker last season, finished with 21 wickets. MI's retained players also included Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, and Tim David.

MI's purse, trade window, and list of retained players

MI headed into the event with a budget of Rs. Rs 17.75 crore. They signed all-rounders Hardik and Romario Shepherd from GT and LSG respectively. List of retained players: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, and Jason Behrendorff.

A look at their IPL 2024 auction signings

MI's signings at the IPL 2024 auction: Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 5 crore), Dilshan Madushanka (Rs. 4.6 crore), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 20 lakh), Nuwan Thushara (Rs. 4.80 crore), Namandhir Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 20 lakh), Mohammad Nabi (Rs. 1.5 crore), Shivalik Sharma (Rs. 20 lakh).

Here's MI"s complete squad for IPL 2024

MI's squad for IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya (traded from GT), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (traded from LSG), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Namandhir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, and Shivalik Sharma.

Here are the key takeaways

MI were in desperate need of adding overseas pacers to support Bumrah and Behrendorff, hence they roped in Coetzee and Madushanka. Both the pacers excelled at the ICC Cricket World Cup in India. SL's Thushara, who has a similar action to Lasith Malinga will add depth to their pace attack. They secured Gopal and Nabi, bringing in some quality on the bench.