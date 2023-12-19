IPL 2024: MI buy Gerald Coetzee for Rs. 5 crore

By Parth Dhall 02:25 pm Dec 19, 202302:25 pm

Coetzee has been bought for Rs 5. crore by MI (Photo credit: X/@SA20_League)

South African pacer Gerald Coetzee, who was on the radar of many franchises, has been sold to the Mumbai Indians in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Coetzee has fetched a whopping sum of Rs. 5 crore at the event. The right-arm seamer was a revelation for the Proteas in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Here are further details.

Most wickets for SA in WC 2023

South Africa's pace sensation Coetzee was expected to light up the IPL 2024 auction. The right-arm pacer was SA's highest wicket-taker in World Cup 2023. He snapped up 20 wickets from just eight games at an incredible average of 19.80. Coetzee has the required pace and variations to succeed in the IPL. As expected, several teams targeted him at the auction.

Coetzee played for Texas Super Kings in MLC 2023

Coetzee is set to feature in his maiden IPL edition. Earlier this year, he played for Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket. The Super Kings reached the final but lost to MI New York. Coetzee went on to take eight wickets from five matches at an incredible average of 15.75 in the tournament.

A look at his T20 stats

As of now, Coetzee has taken 60 wickets from 42 matches at an average of 19.05 in T20 cricket. The tally includes an economy rate of 8.08. He owns four four-wicket hauls in the format.