IPL 2024: CSK buy Rachin Ravindra for Rs. 1.80 crore

Sports 2 min read

By Parth Dhall 02:16 pm Dec 19, 202302:16 pm

CSK have purchased Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra has been picked by Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Ravindra, who made merry in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, was bought for Rs. 1.80 crore. The left-handed batter was a revelation for the Black Caps in the tournament. He broke a plethora of records. Here are the key stats.

A generational talent

New Zealand youngster Ravindra was expected to numerous bids in the auction. Ravindra, who smashed a ton on his World Cup debut, has been the talk of the town. The left-handed batter now has the most runs by a batter in their maiden WC edition (578). Ravindra also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring the most runs in a WC before turning 25.

The youngest NZ player with a WC ton

Ravindra scored the most runs for New Zealand in WC 2023. He slammed 578 runs from 10 matches at an incredible average of 64.22. At 23 years and 321 days, Ravindra became the youngest NZ player to score a century in the World Cup. He broke the record of former batter Nathan Astle, who did so at 24 years and 152 days.

Will Ravindra relaunch his T20 career?

Ravindra, who has bagged his maiden IPL contract, owns 618 runs from 53 T20s at an average of 16.26. The tally includes a strike rate of 122.86. Ravindra has just one half-century in the shortest format.