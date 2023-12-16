Haryana beat Rajasthan, clinch their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy: Stats

Haryana defeated Rajasthan by 30 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Haryana clinched their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy as they outclassed Rajasthan in the title clash on Saturday. The Ashok Menaria-led side was the better team on the day. Notably, Haryana won the tournament undefeated. A brilliant batting display was backed up superbly by the bowlers as they scripted history. Chasing 288, Rajasthan were bundled out for 257, falling short by 30 runs. Here's more.

Here's the match summary

After losing two quick wickets, Ankit Kumar and Menaria stitched a 124-run partnership which steadied the ship. Later, contributions from Rahul Tewatia and Sumit Kumar helped Haryana reach 287/8 in their 50 overs. Aniket Choudhury finished with 4/49. In reply, Rajasthan were reduced to 12/3 before Abhijeet Tomar (106) and Kunal Rathore (79) added 121 runs together. Eventually, they fell short by 30 runs.

Ankit Kumar slams his second List A fifty

Ankit continued his good form as he hammered a 91-ball 88 in the title clash. He slammed his fourth fifty-plus score in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has amassed 453 runs from 10 innings at 50.33 and finished as Haryana's leading run-getter in 2023 VHT. Ankit also completed his 500 runs in List A cricket. He owns 564 runs in 17 matches.

A captain's hand from Menaria

Menaria was going through a rough phase this season but he rose to the occasion and scored a crucial 70 in the final. He compiled 213 runs in 10 matches at an average of 30.42 in the 2023 VHT. This was his first fifty of the season. Menaria has scored 2,735 runs in 112 List A matches while slamming 20 fifties and two centuries.

Fourth four-fer for Choudhury in 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Veteran pacer Choudhury continued his sensational form as he finished with 4/49 from his 10 overs. He removed the likes of Himanshu Rana, Ankit, Menaria and Tewatia to register his fourth List A four-wicket haul. The 33-year-old speedster is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 VHT as he returned with 19 wickets in eight matches. Overall, he has claimed 58 List A wickets.

A valiant knock from Tomar

Tomar slammed a 129-ball 106 which was laced with 10 boundaries and two sixes. He stitched a 121-run partnership with Kunal to bring Rajasthan back in the game after they were 12/3. The 28-year-old hammered his third List A century while slamming 367 runs in 2023 VHT. Overall, the dasher has compiled 1,028 runs in 25 List A matches (100s: 3, 50s: 7).

Tomar completes 1,000 List A runs

With his century, Tomar completed his 1,000 runs in List A cricket. He reached the milestone with his 88th run. He got the landmark in 25 matches with a 43-plus average. Among Rajasthan batters, only Deepak Hooda (480) scored more runs in the 2023 VHT.

Kunal Rathore smashes his third List A half-century

Wicket-keeper batter Rathore played a blazing 65-ball 79, a knock studded with four boundaries and five sixes. He hammered his third List A fifty while amassing 250 runs from nine matches in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 49.80. Two of his three fifties came in this tournament. Overall, Rathore owns 404 runs in 16 matches at a 32-plus average.

How did the Haryana bowlers fare?

Sumit Kumar was exceptional with the new ball as he dismissed Ram Chouhan, Hooda and Mahipal Lomror as he reduced Rajasthan to 12/3. Eventually, Sumit finished with 3/34 from his six overs. Harshal started poorly but came back with three crucial wickets. He finished with 3/43 from his nine overs. Tewatia and Anshul Kamboj scalped two wickets each.

Haryana's maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy crown

This is the first time Haryana have made it to the Vijay Hazare Trophy final and they have prevailed as champions in their first attempt. Overall, Haryana have won the Ranji Trophy once in the 1990-91 season, while finishing as runners-up in the 1985-85 season. They were beaten by Delhi in the 1985-86 Ranji Trophy final. They also won the Irani Cup once (1991-92).