Suryakumar Yadav's century helps India manage 201/7 versus South Africa

By Rajdeep Saha 10:30 pm Dec 14, 202310:30 pm

India posted 201/7 versus SA (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

A fourth T20I century from the blade of Suryakumar Yadav helped India post a mammoth score of 201/7 in the third and final encounter versus South Africa in Johannesburg. Suryakumar smashed a solid 56-ball 100. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 60. For SA, Keshav Maharaj was excellent, claiming 2/26 from his four overs. Meanwhile, Lizaad Williams took 2/46. Here's more.

India score 62/2 in the PP overs

India managed 62/2 in the powerplay overs (1-6). Shubman Gill hit three fours in the first over before Yashasvi Jaiswal got into the act with India being 29/0 after two overs. The third over was the turning point. Keshav Maharaj outfoxed Gill before Tilak Varma fell the first ball with an aggressive stroke. Suryakumar Yadav joined Jaiswal and the two took India past 60.

India get to 144/3 in the middle overs

From overs 7-15, India went on to add 82 runs, losing Yashasvi's wicket in the final ball of the 14th over. After a good 7th over by Andile Phehlukwayo (2 runs), India upped the ante thereafter. Barring the 10th and 15th over of the phase, India scored quick runs with 23 coming in the 13th over. Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed Yashasvi for 60.

What happened in the death overs?

In the final five overs, India managed 57 runs for the loss of four wickets. Notably, three wickets fell in the 20th over including a run out. In the first ball of the final over, Suryakumar got to a record-equaling fourth T20I century.

Suryakumar Yadav becomes the joint-highest centurion in T20Is

Suryakumar now owns four T20I tons. He has gone level with Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell in terms of most T20I tons in men's cricket (4). Notably, this is Suryakumar's maiden T20I ton against South Africa. He has also slammed four fifties against them. Besides his four tons, Suryakumar also owns 17 fifties in the format for India.

Yashasvi shines with a solid 60

Opener Yashasvi hit 60 from 41 balls. His knock was laced with six fours and three sixes. Yashasvi struck at 146.34. In 15 T20Is, he now owns 430 runs at 33.08. He slammed his third century in T20Is.

Key numbers for the SA bowlers

Maharaj was solid and was the least expensive bowler for SA. His brace takes him to 24 scalps at 27.95. Lizaad took a brace as well but was expensive. He now owns 16 scalps at 23.06. Shamsi managed one wicket for 38 runs from his four overs. He has raced to 78 scalps at 22.20.