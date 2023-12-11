Aniket Choudhary takes third consecutive four-fer, completes 50 List-A wickets

By Parth Dhall 07:18 pm Dec 11, 202307:18 pm

A scintillating four-wicket haul from left-arm pacer Aniket Choudhary helped Rajasthan seal a 200-run win against Kerala in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final in Saurashtra. Rajasthan defended 267, bowling out Kerala for just 67/9. Vishnu Vinod retired hurt in the chase. Meanwhile, Aniket took four wickets to torment the Kerala batting line-up. He also completed 50 List A wickets in the process.

The pick of Rajasthan's bowlers

Left-arm pacer Aniket was the pick of Rajasthan's bowlers in the match. He took four wickets for 26 runs in seven overs, including a maiden (ER: 3.71). Kerala skipper Rohan Kunnummal, Shreyas Gopal, Abdul Basith, and Basil Thampi were Aniket's four victims. Thampi's dismissal reduced Kerala to 49/8 in just 16 overs while chasing.

A look at the match's summary

Rajasthan had a shaky start after they were invited to bat. Both Abhijeet Tomar and Mohit Chouhan got starts but failed to capitalize. While others departed, Mahipal Lomror and Kunal Singh took Rajasthan past 200. Akhin Sathar took three wickets. Kerala perished for 67 in no time, with Sachin Baby smashing 28. Aniket scalped four wickets, while Arafat Khan and Khaleel Ahmed shared five.

Aniket races past 50 List A wickets

Aniket made his List A debut during the 2013/14 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Playing his 40th match, he raced past 50 wickets in the format. Aniket has 52 List-A wickets at an average of 26.90. The tally includes an economy rate of 4.23. Aniket, who has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), owns 247 First-Class and 98 T20 wickets.

Third consecutive four-wicket haul

This was Aniket's third consecutive four-wicket haul in List A cricket. Notably, each of his three four-fers has come in his last three games. His last three bowling figures read 4/26 vs KER, 4/44 vs HIM, and 4/49 vs AP.