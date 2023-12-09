Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi biopic in works? What we know

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi biopic in works? What we know

By Isha Sharma 02:03 pm Dec 09, 202302:03 pm

Angad Bedi wants to make a biopic on his father Bishan Singh Bedi

Former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi passed away aged 77 after a prolonged spell of illness on October 23, 2023. Revered as one of India's most exemplary bowlers, he was a part of India's golden generation of spin bowling, which dominated in the 1960s and '70s. Now, in an interview, his son-actor Angad Bedi has expressed the desire to make a biopic on him.

2/6

What Angad said on unconfirmed biopic

Angad told Peeping Moon, "I would love to make the film. I don't know if I'll be the right person to act in it but I would definitely would like to test for it." "If I'm physically fit to play the role...the maker feels I'm the correct person, and if I'm able to do justice, then I would definitely love to act," he added.

3/6

He is currently looking for right director

Angad further said, "It's such a big personality, such a magnetic person that I don't know whether his story can be told through a film alone or does it needs to be told through a series of episodes. So that call I will have to take." The Ghoomer actor added he is currently looking for the right filmmaker who has followed his father's era.

4/6

Bedi's stupendous career: Look at it in numbers

One of India's best cricketers, Bedi, with 266 wickets from 67 Test matches, is the eighth-highest wicket-taker for India. Not just that, he is also the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests among left-arm spinners. With an average of 28.71, his best figures of 7-98 came against Australia in December 1969 in Kolkata﻿. As a captain, he was responsible for 106 dismissals in 22 Test matches.

5/6

Other films and documentaries on cricketers

If the Bedi biopic comes to pass, it won't be the first one in Bollywood to be based on the life of a celebrated cricketer. Some other cinematic projects in this category are MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, 800, Azhar, Kaun Pravin Tambe?, 83, Chakda 'Xpress (slated to release on Netflix), Sachin: A Billion Dreams, and Shabaash Mithu, among others.

6/6

Meanwhile, here's a roundup of Angad's 2023

This year, Angad was seen in R Balki's segment in Netflix's anthology film Lust Stories 2, where he shared the screen space alongside Mrunal Thakur and Neena Gupta. He was also part of Balki's Ghoomer, headlined by Sayami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Abhishek Bachchan. He recently made his Telugu film debut with an appearance in Nani and Thakur's film Hi Nanna.