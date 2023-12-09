Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' crosses Rs. 40 crore mark

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:49 pm Dec 09, 2023

'Sam Bahadur' was released in the theaters on December 1

In what is being considered the biggest box office clash of 2023, Animal may have outbeaten Sam Bahadur with its monstrous numbers, but the latter has also been performing decently. Maintaining a steady pace at the ticket windows, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is gradually inching closer to Rs. 50 crore mark. Here's everything to know about Sam Bahadur's performance on its eighth day.

Why does this story matter?

Sam Bahadur is a biopic based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Released in the theaters on December 1, the film portrays the five wars that Manekshaw was part of during the 40 active years of his military life. Sam Bahadur also showed the time when he was shot nine bullets by a Japanese soldier during World War II.

'Sam Bahadur' minted Rs. 3.25 crore on Friday: Report

After a slight dip in its collections on Thursday, Sam Bahadur again saw an increase on Friday. While the film's collection was Rs. 3 crore on Thursday, it jumped to Rs. 3.25 crore (early estimates) on Friday, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total collection in India has reached up to Rs. 42.05 crore on its eighth day.

On day 8, 'Animal' earned over half of Kaushal-starrer's total

In the box office battle between Animal and Sam Bahadur, the former has been the clear winner since the day of release. Interestingly, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer's collection on its eighth day (Friday) alone was more than half of Sam Bahadur's total earnings so far. As per Sacnilk, Animal collected Rs. 23.5 crore (early estimates) on Friday in India.

All about 'Sam Bahadur'

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the biopic also features Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, and others. The film marks the second collaboration between Gulzar and Kaushal after their critically acclaimed film Raazi. Sam Bahadur is backed by Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP Movies, while the trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has composed the music for the movie.