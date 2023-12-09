Box office: 'Animal' collects over Rs. 360cr in India

By Isha Sharma 11:43 am Dec 09, 202311:43 am

'Animal's box office collection in India

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's monstrous beast Animal was released on December 1 and has uprooted the box office in its wake! After taking a gigantic start with Rs. 63.8 crore, the film has now breached the Rs. 360cr mark in India. Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor, the revenge action drama is rated "A" (adults only) and co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

Although Kapoor tasted success with Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva (2022) and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar (2023), they both substantially pale in comparison to the mania that Animal is. Animal's collections are also noteworthy because the project was released on a non-holiday and is rated "A." Not just that, it also clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and crushed it on the first day itself.

Looking at 'Animal' in numbers

Per trade website Sacnilk, Animal amassed Rs. 23.5cr (early estimates) on Friday, taking its total collection to Rs. 361.08cr. The actioner witnessed an overall 29.41% Hindi occupancy on Friday, and most of the viewers turned up to catch the night shows (47.28%). Pune, Maharashtra, registered a terrific turnout with 43.5% occupancy, followed by Chennai (41.25%). Animal released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Decoding reasons behind success of 'Animal'

There are a couple of factors that have contributed to Animal's astonishing success at the box office. Take, for instance, Vanga's track record—both his previous directorials, Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, were commercial successes. The film's music, composed by varied artists, is another icing on the cake, as is the post-credit scene that (spoiler) hints at Kapoor's dual roles in the sequel, Animal Park.

Meanwhile, this is what Mandanna said about her character

On Friday, Mandanna expressed gratitude toward fans for their love for Animal and wrote a long Instagram post about her character, Gitanjali. Part of her post read, "If I were to describe her in a sentence...it would be the only force at home holding her family together." "She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw... She was the rock that weathered all the storms."

