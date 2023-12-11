Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mayank Agarwal's fifty propels Karnataka to semi-finals

By Parth Dhall 06:51 pm Dec 11, 2023

Mayank smashed 51 as Karnataka chased down 174

Mayank Agarwal played a captain's knock in Karnataka's seven-wicket win over Vidarbha in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final in Rajkot. Mayank smashed 51 as Karnataka went on to chase 174 in 40.3 overs. He shared an 82-run opening partnership with Ravikumar Samarth, who returned unbeaten on 72. Mayank's quickfire knock helped Karnataka sail into the semis. Here are the key stats.

Mayank was the aggressor in the 82-run stand with opener Samarth. The Karnataka smashed 51 off 64 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and 1 six. Mayank had the highest strike rate among Karnataka batters (79.68). Harsh Dubey, who took two wickets for Vidarbha, dismissed the Karnataka captain in the 21st over. Dubey trapped him in front.

A look at his List A career

Mayank made his List A debut for his state team Karnataka in the 2012 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He did not take long to become a vital part of the team. The right-handed batter has now raced to 4,952 runs in 112 games with his average being 46.71. Mayank's tally includes 14 tons and 23 fifties. Mayank has also represented India in five ODIs.

Karnataka win by seven wickets

Vidarbha were reduced to 39/4 after they were invited to bat. Akshay Wadkar was the only top-five batter to have scored in double figures. Contributions from Shubham Dubey and Yash Thakur propelled Vidarbha past 170. However, Vyshak's brilliance meant they perished for 173. In reply, Samarth and Mayank made it one-sided for Karnataka. Nikin Jose also smashed 31 as they won by seven wickets.