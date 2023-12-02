2024 T20 World Cup: Decoding India's opening options in batting

1/8

Sports 3 min read

2024 T20 World Cup: Decoding India's opening options in batting

By Rajdeep Saha 09:42 pm Dec 02, 202309:42 pm

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have opened for India in the five-match series versus Australia (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

After a sad end to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 where hosts India dominated throughout and lost in the final, fans will now shift their focus slowly toward the 2024 T20 World Cup. India bounced back after the World Cup disappointment, taking a 3-1 lead against champions Australia in the ongoing five-match T20I series. India's batting has been a prime focus. Here's more.

2/8

Why does this story matter?

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be held in June in the USA and West Indies respectively. It's a busy period ahead with the Indian Premier League to take place in April-May. So amidst the T20 fever, the job of finding key options upfront will be crucial for the Indian team management. Here are the key opening options in batting for Team India.

3/8

Yashasvi Jaiswal looks like a frontrunner

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Team India debut in August this year. The youngster had a dream IPL 2023 season. Having featured at the Asian Games and now versus Australia, Jaiswal has smoked 349 runs across 11 innings at 34.90. The southpaw has already smashed a ton and two fifties. He owns an excellent strike rate of 165.40. In T20s, Jaiswal tallies 2,169 runs.

4/8

Shubman Gill can be an option

Having already cemented his place in Tests and ODIs at the top, young Shubman Gill will be keen to showcase his credentials in T20Is. Gill, who was rested for the series against Australia, has scored 304 runs from 11 T20Is at 30.40. He had a dream IPL 2023 season, scoring 890 runs. Overall in T20 cricket, Gill has amassed 3,771 runs at 36.97.

5/8

Ruturaj Gaikwad is among the list of options

Ruturaj Gaikwad remains a key option for Team India in the format. He is a sturdy player who is classy and versatile. Gaikwad owns 490 runs for India from 18 T20Is at 37.69. In the ongoing series against Australia, Gaikwad smashed his maiden T20I century. Gaikwad also became the fastest Indian to 4,000 T20 runs during his knock of 32 in the fourth encounter.

6/8

Will Rohit Sharma make a return?

Veteran Indian captain Rohit Sharma last played a T20I for India in the semis of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Rohit led India well at the 2023 ODI World Cup and recently Sourav Ganguly during an event said he expects the former to carry on until the 2024 T20 WC. If Rohit decides to make a comeback, the IPL could be significant.

7/8

Pandya's injury concerns could force Rohit to return: Analysis

Hardik Pandya and now Suryakumar Yadav have been handed the onus in leading Team India with Rohit taking a back seat in T20Is. Pandya's injury concerns are an issue. Meanwhile, Suryakumar, who has led India to a series win over Australia, will lead against South Africa too. If Rohit makes a comeback, he will be the captain and bat upfront too, leaving things open.

8/8