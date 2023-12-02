Premier League: Decoding the best Manchester City vs Tottenham matches

Harry Kane scored his record-breaking 200th PL goal versus City in 2022-23 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Manchester City have been the team to beat in the Premier League, given their domestic dominance. However, Tottenham Hotspur have often eked out results against the Citizens in recent times. Over the years, these two teams have played several riveting encounters. The upcoming matchday 14 clash in Premier League 2023-24 will promise fireworks. Here we decode the best Man City-Spurs Premier League encounters.

10-man Tottenham beat Manchester City 1-0 in the 2022-23 PL

It was a magical performance from Tottenham as they edged out Manchester City in the 2022-23 season. Harry Kane scored a record-breaking 200th Premier League goal in the 15th minute as the North London outfit held their lines with grit and determination. Cristian Romeo was eventually sent off in the 87th minute but even that didn't deter them from defending their lines with aplomb.

Pellegrini's men triumphant over sorry Tottenham

Manchester City hammered Tottenham 5-1 in the 2013-14 PL season. Manuel Pellegrini's men moved up to the top of the table with this result. Sergio Aguero handed City the early goal before Yaya Toure doubled it from the spot after Danny Rose was sent off. Edin Dzeko, Stevan Jovetic and Vincent Kompany's goals added more misery. Etienne Capoue scored a consolation goal for Spurs.

Tottenham prevail over Manchester City in a five-goal thriller

Tottenham enjoyed a dramatic 3-2 win over toppers City in the Premier League 2021-22 season at the Etihad. Dejan Kulusevski handed Tottenham the early lead before Ilkay Gundogan struck back for the hosts. Kane regained the lead for the visitors but Riyad Mahrez equalized with a stoppage-time penalty. However, Kane found the winner in the dying moments of the match (95th minute).

Pochettino's men outplayed City 2-0 in the 2015-16 Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino's young Tottenham side was brilliant in the 2015-16 Premier League season. The Lillywhites were underdogs when they welcomed Pep Guardiola's City, who were in sensational form. However, Tottenham played well as they earned the lead courtesy of an own-goal from Aleksandar Kolarov before Dele Alli doubled the lead. It was a big win for Spurs without their talisman, Kane.

Dominant City overcome Tottenham 4-2 in the 2022-23 Premier League

Tottenham went 2-0 up against City with Kulusevski and Emerson Royal scoring in the first half. City made a comeback in the second half with Julian Alvarez pulling one back in the 51st minute followed by a goal from Erling Haaland before Mahrez scored a brace. Eventually, City went on to win the league title.