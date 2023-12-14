Suryakumar Yadav becomes the joint-highest centurion in T20Is: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:43 pm Dec 14, 202310:43 pm

India's Suryakumar Yadav hammered a superb century against South Africa in the third T20I (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India's Suryakumar Yadav hammered a superb century against South Africa in the third T20I on Thursday. Suryakumar came to bat in the powerplay overs before taking the charge. He shared a defining century-plus stand alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Suryakumar has now registered his fourth T20I ton, becoming the joint-highest centurion in the format. He got to his ton from 55 balls. Here's more.

Suryakumar equals Rohit and Maxwell's record

Suryakumar now owns four T20I tons. He has gone level with Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell in terms of most T20I tons in men's cricket (4). Notably, this is Suryakumar's maiden T20I ton against South Africa. He has also slammed four fifties against them. Besides his four tons, Suryakumar also owns 17 fifties in the format for India.

A solid knock on offer

Suryakumar came in when India were 29/2 after 2.3 overs. He went on to share a pivotal 112-run stand for the third wicket alongside Yashasvi as the two made sure India put the pedal on the gas. Suryakumar smashed seven fours and eight sixes, striking at 178.57. He was dismissed by Lizaad Williams in the second ball of the 20th over.

The third century in away T20Is for Suryakumar

Playing his 60th T20I, Suryakumar has raced to 2,141 runs at 45.55. His strike rate reads a phenomenal 171.55. Versus SA, the right-handed batter now owns 343 runs from six matches at 68.60. He owns five fifty-plus scores versus the Proteas. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 T20Is away (home of opposition), Suryakumar has smashed 732 runs at 48.80. This was third century away.

Suryakumar clocks these unique T20I records

As per Cricbuzz, Suryakumar (4) has displaced Maxwell (3) in terms of most T20I hundreds from No. 3 or below in men's cricket. Suryakumar also displaced Virat Kohli in terms of sixes for India. Rohit owns the most sixes (182) with Suryakumar getting to 123 maximums. Kohli owns 117 sixes. Suryakumar has equaled Rohit as the second-ever Indian captain to smash a T20I ton.

Suryakumar displaces Eoin Morgan with this record

Suryakumar smashed his 15th score of 50-plus batting at number four or below in T20Is. He got to the mark in 39 innings. Notably, he broke the record of former England skipper Eoin Morgan (14 in 105 innings).

India post 201/7 versus SA

Suryakumar's blitz helped India post 201/7 in 20 overs. The highlight besides his century was a 60-run knock from the blade of Yashasvi Jaiswal. For SA, Keshav Maharaj claimed 2/26 from his four overs.