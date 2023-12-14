Vijay Hazare Trophy, semi-final: Deepak Hooda smashes ton against Karnataka

By Parth Dhall 08:33 pm Dec 14, 2023

Deepak Hooda slammed an innings-defining century

Deepak Hooda played a captain's knock for Rajasthan against Karnataka in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final in Rajkot. He rescued his side from a top-order collapse (23/3), chasing 283. Hooda shared a century-plus stand with Karan Lamba and steadied the ship. The former went on to slam his sixth century in List A cricket. Here are the key stats.

An 85-ball ton for Hooda

Chasing 283, Rajasthan had a horrible start as they lost Abhijeet Tomar and Ram Mohan Chouhan with just one run on the board. Mahipal Lomror also departed before the 25-run mark. Hooda then joined forces with Lamba, showing his attacking instincts. The duo rebuilt Rajasthan's innings and took them past 100. Hooda reached his century in the 30th over off 85 balls.

Hooda races past 2,800 List A runs

Hooda registered his sixth century in List A cricket. He also owns 14 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hooda has now raced to 2,800 runs in List A cricket. He averages over 38 in the format. The Indian batter has played 91 List-A innings. 153 of his List A runs have come in 10 ODIs for India though his average of 25.50 is paltry.

WATCH: Hooda completes his century

Fourth 50-plus score in VHT 2023

This was Hooda's fourth 50-plus score this season. His previous scores in the competition read 100*, 13, 77, 8, 12, 76*, and 114. With over 800 runs at 80, Hooda is Rajasthan's leading run-getter in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Moreover, his strike rate is over 98. It must be noted that Hooda previously represented Baroda in the domestic circuit.