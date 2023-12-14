SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Aiden Markram elects to field

By Rajdeep Saha

South Africa would aim to seal the deal in the third and final T20I match against India (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

South Africa would aim to seal the deal in the third and final T20I match against India. While the series opener got washed out without the toss, the Proteas side clinched the second game. Hence, India must win this match to earn a 1-1 tie. The hosts, on the other hand, would aim to replicate their heroics. Here are the key updates.

Here is the pitch report

The surface at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg is expected to be quite dry with a bit of grass on the same. One expects runs aplenty on this track with the dimensions of the ground aiding six-hitting. Pacers will be required to inflict some damage with the new ball. Spinners can have a hard time with the boundaries being on the smaller side.

Here are his stadium stats

Chasing teams have won seven of the 10 T20Is played here with 158 being the average score while batting first. Earlier this year, West Indies chased down 232 against South Africa here, scripting the fourth-highest successful chase in T20Is. Meanwhile, no total below 150 has been successfully defended at this venue.

A look at the two teams

South Africa XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger. India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Key changes for SA

India have gone in with the same playing side from the 2nd T20I. South Africa have made a couple of changes. Keshav Maharaj makes a comeback, Nandre Burger is set to make his debut and Donovan Ferreira replaces Stubbs.