Abhinav Manohar slams his maiden List A half-century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 07:59 pm Dec 14, 202307:59 pm

Middle-order batter Abhinav Manohar played an innings-defining knock for Karnataka against Rajasthan in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final on December 14. Manohar smashed an 80-ball 91 after Karnataka were down to 87/4, batting first. In the process, he shared crucial stands with Manish Pandey and Manoj Bhandage. Manohar slammed his maiden half-century in List A cricket. Here are the stats.

A valuable knock from Manohar

Manohar came to the middle after Karnataka lost Mayank Agarwal, Samarth R, Nikin Jose, and Krishnan Shrijith for just 87 runs. Manohar then rebuilt the Karnataka innings and took them past 170 along with Manish Pandey. He did not stop despite Pandey's dismissal and added another 95 runs with Manoj Bhandage. Manohar fell short of his ton, having slammed 10 fours and 3 sixes.

Bhandage's fiery knock

Although Manohar scored the bulk of runs, it was Bhandage's knock that gave Karnataka a solid total. He smashed a 39-ball 63, a knock studded with 3 fours and 5 sixes. Like Manohar, Bhandage smashed his maiden List A fifty.

A look at Manohar's limited-overs career

Manohar is new to List A cricket, having made his debut two years ago. He has surpassed the 100-run mark in his fifth innings. Notably, Manhor has been a prominent figure in T20 cricket. In 34 matches, he has racked up 614 runs at an average of 32.31. The tally includes two half-centuries and a strike rate of 153.11.

Manohar played for Gujarat Titans in 2022 and 2023

Manohar was a part of Gujarat Titans's title-winning Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign in 2022. However, he managed just 108 runs in eight matches. He also featured in IPL 2023, having scored 114 runs in nine matches.