VHT 2023: Baba Indrajith slams career-best score, completes 1,500 runs

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:39 pm Dec 11, 202305:39 pm

Baba Indrajith's second List A century guides Tamil Nadu to the 2023 VHT semi-final

Baba Indrajith played a match-winning innings for Tamil Nadu against Mumbai in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final on Monday. The 29-year-old slammed a 98-ball 103*, which helped his team chase down a target of 228 while registering a seven-wicket victory. Indrajith's second List A ton was laced with 11 boundaries. With this win, Tamil Nadu have reached the 2023 VHT semi-final.

A calculative knock from Indrajith

Tamil Nadu had a decent start, with the openers adding 50 runs before Narayan Jagadeesan was dismissed. Indrajith replaced him at the crease and made sure that he saw his team home. He added 50 runs with his brother Baba Aparajith before the latter was dismissed. They lost two quick wickets, but Indrajith and Vijay Shankar stitched a 126-run stand to steer them home.

Indrajith accomplishes 1,500 List A runs

Playing his 59th List A match, Indrajith has raced past 1,500 runs in this format. He has amassed 1,553 runs at an average of 47.06. Notably, 103* is his highest score in List A. Apart from two centuries in this format, he owns 10 fifties. Indrajith made his List A debut in 2015 and has been a mainstay for Tamil Nadu ever since.

His run in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Indrajith has had a decent outing in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is Tamil Nadu's leading run-getter in this edition of the tournament with 266 runs in seven matches at an average of 66.50. He has slammed a solitary ton along with a fifty.

Here's the match summary

Batting first, Mumbai kept losing wickets until Prasad Pawar and Shivam Dube stitched a meaningful partnership. Pawar was the only batter to slam a fifty as they folded for 227 in 48.3 overs. Tamil Nadu spinners prevailed over the Mumbai batters. In reply, Tamil Nadu had a decent start before Indrajith and Shankar steered them home. The former hammered a brilliant ton.