Vijay Hazare Trophy: Haryana's Ankit Kumar hammers 102 versus Bengal

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Haryana's Ankit Kumar hammers 102 versus Bengal

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:36 pm Dec 11, 202305:36 pm

Ankit Kumar slammed his second List A century

Haryana's opening batter Ankit Kumar hammered a brilliant ton against Bengal in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final in Rajkot. The 26-year-old slammed his second century in List A cricket. Ankit's 102-run knock was studded with 12 boundaries and three sixes. He held the Haryana innings together in the run chase. Haryana were 170/4 when the dasher was dismissed.

2/4

An authoritative knock from Ankit

Chasing 226, Haryana lost two quick wickets and were pushed on the back foot. However, Ankit believed in his abilities and stitched a 126-run stand with Ashok Menaria. Ankit was the aggressor in the partnership, while Menaria held his end. He continued his onslaught after Menaria's dismissal and took his team to the 170-run mark. Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed him in the 38th over.

3/4

A look at his List A numbers

Playing his 15th List A match, the 26-year-old opener has amassed 464 runs at an average in excess of 27. Besides two centuries, Ankit also owns a solitary fifty in this format. His previous ton (115) in List A cricket came against Bihar in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Ankit made his List A debut back in 2019 but has found his feet recently.

4/4

His run in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ankit is currently Haryana's leading run-scorer in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 26-year-old dasher has compiled over 340 runs at an average in excess of 50. He has hammered two centuries and a fifty in this edition of the tournament. Rahul Tewatia is the only other batter from Haryana who has crossed the 300-run mark in the ongoing tournament.