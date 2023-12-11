Tamil Nadu outclass Mumbai to qualify for 2023 VHT semi-final

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:32 pm Dec 11, 202305:32 pm

Tamil Nadu registered a seven-wicket victory over Mumbai in the quarter-final

Tamil Nadu outclassed Mumbai to progress through to the semi-final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday. The Dinesh Karthik-led team was superior in all departments to their opposition. They bundled out Mumbai for only 227/10 before reaching the target in 43.2 overs, registering a seven-wicket win. Baba Indrajith slammed a fine century with some help from Vijay Shankar in the run chase.

Here's the match summary

Batting first, Mumbai kept losing wickets until Prasad Pawar and Shivam Dube stitched a meaningful partnership. Pawar was the only batter to slam a fifty as they folded for 227 in 48.3 overs. Tamil Nadu spinners prevailed over the Mumbai batters. In reply, Tamil Nadu had a decent start before Indrajith and Shankar steered them home. The former hammered a brilliant ton.

Career-best knock from Pawar

Pawar slammed a crucial 58-ball 59 which helped Mumbai cross the 200-run mark. He stitched an important 84-run stand with Dube. This was his maiden List A fifty and his career-best score in this format. He has amassed 179 runs in nine matches at an average in excess of 30. Pawar has compiled 168 runs in eight matches in the 2023 VHT, averaging 42.

Tamil Nadu spinners kept Mumbai batters at bay

All 10 wickets were scalped by the Tamil Nadu spinners. Varun Chakravarthy with 3/37 from his 10 overs was the pick of the bowlers. Srinivasan Sai Kishore also claimed 3/51 from 9.3 overs as he bowled exceptionally well. Manimaran Siddharth and part-time spinner Baba Aparajith were also brilliant with their execution. Siddharth finished with 2/35, while Aparajith claimed 2/31 in his five overs.

A calculative knock for Baba Indrajith

Indrajith played a fantastic knock as he slammed his second List A century. He targeted the right bowlers and batted at a brisk pace, which made the run chase very smooth for his team. Indrajith's 98-ball 103* was studded with 11 boundaries. The 29-year-old has amassed 1,553 runs from 59 matches at an average in excess of 47 (100s: 2, 50s: 10).

An important hand from Vijay Shankar

Shankar supported Indrajith throughout his knock as the duo steered Tamil Nadu home. They added 126 runs together, making it a very comfortable run chase. In the process, the 32-year-old slammed his 13th List A fifty. His 58-ball 51* saw him hammer four boundaries and a maximum. Shankar has compiled 2,421 runs in 99 List A matches at an average above 34 (100s: 2).