Haryana thrash Bengal to storm into VHT 2023 semi-final
Haryana have advanced to the semi-final of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy with a four-wicket win over Bengal in the quarter-final stage. While opener Ankit Kumar scored a stunning century for the team, veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed a crucial four-wicket haul. Shahbaz Ahmed's valiant ton went in vain as Haryana chased down 226 in 45.1 overs. Here is more.
How did the game pan out?
Batting first in Rajkot, Bengal lost wickets at regular intervals. While Shahbaz scored 100, none of his teammates could cross the 25-run mark. His efforts helped Bengal finish at 225/10. In reply, Haryana also lost two wickets with just 14 runs on the board. However, a 126-run partnership between Ankit and skipper Ashok Menaria (39) knocked Bengal out of the contest.
A fine spell from Chahal
Chahal bowled remarkably well in the middle overs and claimed 4/37 in 10 overs. Notably, he returned with 6/26 in Haryana's opener against Uttarakhand. He has overall raced to 18 scalps in the ongoing season. As per ESPNcricinfo, Chahal has now raced to 214 wickets from 137 List A games. He averages just over 25. The tally includes five fifers and seven four-wicket hauls.
1,000 runs in List A cricket for Shahbaz
Shahbaz stayed till the last over and scored 100 off 118 balls. During the course of his knock, Shahbaz also raced past 1,000 runs in List A cricket. He has now raced to 1,022 runs in 50 games with his average and strike rate being over 37 and 92, respectively. The all-rounder finished the event with 187 runs across six innings at 37.40.
Second ton of the season for Ankit
Ankit, who scored a run-a-ball 102, slammed his second century in List A cricket (50: 1). Playing his 15th List A match, the 26-year-old opener has amassed 464 runs, averaging 28-plus. With 353 runs at an average of 50.42, Ankit is Haryana's leading run-scorer this season. All his three 50-plus scores in List A cricket have come in VHT 2023.