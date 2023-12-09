Lungi Ngidi ruled out of India T20Is with ankle injury

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:03 am Dec 09, 202301:03 am

Lungi Ngidi is now doubtful for the Test series against India (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South Africa speedster Lungi Ngidi has been sidelined for the T20I series against India with a left ankle sprain. His participation in the Test series is also in doubt. Ngidi was scheduled to play only the first two T20Is before featuring in a domestic four-day First-Class clash which was in preparation for the Test series. Beuran Hendricks has been named as his replacement.

Why does this story matter?

Cricket South Africa had chalked out a plan for Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, and Marco Jansen to feature in only the first two T20Is. They wanted the pace trio to be fresh for the Test series after a grueling 2023 ODI World Cup. However, Ngidi's injury can be a serious blow for the Proteas in the Test series with Anrich Nortje already out of contention.

SA left with three pacers in the T20I series

SA are left with only three first-choice T20I series with Kagiso Rabada rested for the Test series and Nortje sidelined. However, the likes of Jansen, Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Ottniel Baartman and Hendricks are the available frontline pacers. Pace-bowling all-rounders Andile Phehlukwayo and Nandre Burger are also very viable options with the ball. But Coetzee and Jansen will be released after the first two T20Is.

A look at Ngidi's T20 stats

Ngidi has featured in 40 T20Is for SA while scalping 60 wickets at an average of 20.23. He has claimed a fifer and two four-wicket hauls. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has picked up 152 wickets from 112 T20s at an average of 19.55. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 27-year-old speedster managed 10 wickets at 35.50. He owns 88 ODI scalps.

A look at Beuran Hendricks' numbers in T20Is

Beuran has been named as Ngidi's replacement in the T20I series against India. The 33-year-old speedster has scalped 25 wickets from 19 T20Is at an average of 25.08. The veteran SA pacer has returned with 122 wickets from 97 T20s at 22.76. Beuran owns a solitary fifer and three four-wicket hauls. His economy rate of 8,35 is on the higher side.

Here's South Africa's T20I squad

South Africa's T20I squad: Aiden Markram (Captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams. Markram will lead SA in T20Is as Temba Bavuma has been rested leading up to the Test series.