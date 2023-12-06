BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test: Day 1 records 15 wickets

Bangladesh were bowled out for 172 (Image source: X/@BCBtigers)

As many 15 wickets fell on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Bangladesh, after electing to bat, were bowled out for 172 in the final session. Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips took three wickets each. Despite a decent start, the Kiwis were reduced to 55/5 before bad light stopped play (stumps).

Mushfiqur Rahim got out for obstructing the field

The bizarre dismissal of Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who was found obstructing the field, made headlines. Mushfiqur defended a delivery in the 41st over, which bounced up after hitting the bat. He then tapped the ball with his right hand off the first bounce. NZ appealed immediately for handling the ball. The on-field umpires referred it to the TV umpire, who gave Mushfiqur out.

First Bangladesh batter to be dismissed in this manner

Mushfiqur became the first-ever Bangladesh batter to be given out obstructing the field in Test cricket. Notably, seven other batters have been dismissed handling the ball in Test history. However, the latest such dismissal (before Mushfiqur's) came in December 2001 (England's Michael Vaughan). England's Leonard Hutton was the first-ever batter to be dismissed obstructing the field (Tests), in 1951.

Bangladesh bowled out for 172

Bangladesh, who won the series opener against New Zealand, were in trouble after electing to bat in Dhaka. They were reduced to 41/3 before Mushfiqur came to the middle. Only Mushfiqur (35) and Shahadat Hossain (31) managed to score over 30 as Bangladesh were bundled out for 172 in the first innings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a crucial 20 eventually.

A day out for NZ spinners

The Kiwi spinners had a day out as Ajaz Patel (2/54), Santner (3/65), and Phillips (3/31) shared eight wickets. New Zealand skipper Tim Southee took the remaining one wicket in the form of Shoriful Islam.

Southee bowls five maidens and takes a wicket

Southee bowled 5.2 overs and did not concede a run. His bowling figures in the first innings read 5.2-5-0-1. He now has the second-most six-ball overs, taking a wicket and without conceding a run in a Test innings. Former Indian spinner Bapu Nadkarni bowled 6.1 overs against England in Chennai in 1962 and took a wicket.