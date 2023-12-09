Decoding Marcus Rashford's stats for Manchester United in 2023-24 season

Marcus Rashford has scored only two goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season (Photo credit: X/@MarcusRashford)

It has been tough going for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, who has not found the net consistently this season. The English forward has been subject to plenty of criticism for his lack of effort on the pitch. Rashford has only scored two goals in 19 appearances this season and both have come in the Premier League. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Rashford is a Manchester United academy graduate and people expect a lot out of him. He had a sensational 2022-23 campaign where he netted 30 goals in all competitions. Hence, the fans expected a lot out of him this time again but he hasn't lived up to expectations. While goals have dried up, there's a lack of effort when he's on the pitch.

Rashford was dropped against Chelsea

Erik ten Hag does not shy away from taking bold decisions as he dropped Rashford to the bench, preferring Alejandro Garnacho and Antony in the big clash against Chelsea. The move paid dividends as the Argentine was a livewire on the field and provided the assist for Scott McTominay's winner. Rashford featured only six minutes plus added time after replacing Rasmus Hojlund.

Rashford has dropped down in the pecking order

Rashford's poor form means that he has dropped down in the pecking order for Ten Hag. The Dutchman prefers the likes of Antony, Garnacho, Hojlund, and Bruno Fernandes are his primary attackers. Ten Hag has said Rashford needs to work his way back into the side. With a busy festive period coming, the England forward could get a chance to prove himself amidst rotation.

Decoding his stats in the 2023-24 Premier League

The 26-year-old has netted twice in 14 appearances in the 2023-24 Premier League while providing a solitary assist. Out of his two goals, one has been a penalty. Rashford has managed nine shots on target from 37 attempts. He has also missed six big chances. The Englishman has clocked five tackles and one interception. He owns eight clearances so far.

A look at his stats in 2023-24 UCL

Rashford has failed to find the net in four Champions League matches (two assists). As per Opta, only one of his two shots has struck the target while creating seven chances. He has completed 89 out of 111 attempted passes. He owns 56.25% take-on success.

Ten Hag on Rashford

"Rashford is an incredible, good player," Ten Hag said. "You can't do it with 11 players, he can't play every game, and he's not in this moment in the form he was last year, but I am sure he will get there." He added the team will always line themselves up, and the best players who form the best team will play.

A tricky set of games for United

United face an in-form Bournemouth side at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League. Ten Hag has plenty to consider in his team selection, with a must-win Champions League match against Bayern Munich to follow on Tuesday. United then take on Liverpool next week.