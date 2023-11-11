Premier League 2023-24: Wolves hand Tottenham a dramatic 2-1 defeat

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Premier League 2023-24: Wolves hand Tottenham a dramatic 2-1 defeat

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:47 pm Nov 11, 202308:47 pm

Wolves scored two stoppage-time goals to win the clash against Tottenham Hotspur (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Tottenham Hotspur suffered an agonizing 2-1 defeat against Wolves away from home on matchday 12 of the 2023-24 Premier League. The visitors took an early lead courtesy of Brennan Johnson's goal in the third minute. However, Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina scored two stoppage-time goals to help the hosts win a crucial clash. This is Tottenham's second defeat of the current PL campaign.

2/8

Tottenham equal Bayern in this away goals record

As per Squawka, Tottenham became the second team to have scored 15-plus away goals in Europe's top five leagues so far this season. The Lillywhites have joined the German champions, Bayern Munich in this exceptional away goals record this season. Johnson scored his first goal for Tottenham in his sixth Premier League appearance for them. Overall, this was his ninth PL goal.

3/8

Wolves scripted this Premier League record

As per Opta, this is the eighth time a team has won a Premier League game when they were losing going into the 90th minute. Surprisingly, 50% of those matches have involved Tottenham Hotspur. They have won two games on stoppage time while also losing twice at this phase. This was the fourth win of the current PL season for Wolves.

4/8

Pablo Sarabia found the crucial equalizer

Sarabia found the net at the start of the stoppage time to bring the hosts level in the game. As per Opta, he scored the 14th goal for the Wolves in the PL this season. However, it was the first goal this season which was not assisted by either Pedro Neto or Hwang Hee-chan. Later, Sarabia assisted Lemina's last-minute winning goal.

5/8

Tottenham's unwanted records with this defeat

Tottenham have lost successive PL games for the first time since May last season. However, it is also the first time they have lost two consecutive games in the competition after scoring first since November 2012. This is also the first time Ange Postecoglou lost two consecutive games as manager in all competitions since his Celtic FC days in September 2021.

6/8

Sarabia scripted this Premier League record

As per Opta, Sarabia, who was substituted in the 87th minute became the latest player who has come on the field to return with a goal and an assist in a single PL game. In 19 PL appearances, the Spaniard has notched only two goals and as many assists. He scored his first goal of the season for the Wolves in six league appearances.

7/8

How did the match pan out?

Tottenham had a dream start with Johnson finding the target in the third minute. However, Wolves kept trying to level the score without much luck. Spurs custodian Guglielmo Vicario made some solid saves. In the second half, Wolves wasted some great chances to equalize until Sarabia found the net in stoppage time. Lemina scored the last-minute winner from Sarabia's pass to win the match.

8/8

A look at the match stats

The hosts had 17 attempts in comparison to Tottenham's six attempts. Overall, Wolves had four shots on target to Tottenham's two. However, Spurs had 59% possession while clocking 608 passes with an impressive passing accuracy of 87%. Wolves won as many as 11 corners.