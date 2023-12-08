Decoding Liverpool's injury concerns ahead of the festive season

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Dec 08, 2023

Alexis Mac Allister may return in time to play against Manchester United (Photo credit: X/@LiverpoolFC)

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister suffered a cut on his knee during their 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the 2023-24 Premier League. The Argentine midfielder kept playing before being substituted in the 57th minute. Jurgen Klopp admitted that it looks worse than before and Mac Allister may not be available for Liverpool against Crystal Palace. Liverpool have other injury concerns as well. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Liverpool's injury list is increasing at an alarming rate with players like Mac Allister, Alisson, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson, Sefan Bajcetic, and Thiago Alcantara. With matches coming thick and fast in December, Klopp will have his task cut out in managing the workload among the fit players. However, most injuries aren't very serious and the players are expected to return within January.

Mac Allister may miss a couple of games

Klopp admitted Mac Allister's injury doesn't look good. "Macca doesn't look good, so we have to see day by day," said Klopp in his press conference on Friday. "They were pretty hopeful after the game that it was not serious. It's not that serious, but in the period of the year if you are out for five days, it's 12 games pretty much."

Joel Matip has ruptured his ACL

Matip was withdrawn during Liverpool's win over Fulham in the PL. Later, Klopp confirmed it to be an ACL rupture which will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future. The veteran was in exceptional form before he got injured. It takes nine months to recover from ACL injuries but his future is unclear as his contract will end in June 2024.

Jota is all set to return against Manchester United

Jota is also on the injury list for Liverpool as he suffered a muscle injury in their 1-1 draw against Manchester City. He hasn't featured in a single game for the Reds since November 25. But there are implications that Jota may be available for the high-voltage clash against Manchester United. He has trained with the team but may not play against Palace.

Alisson pulled his thigh muscle against Manchester City

Along with Jota, Alisson has also not featured for the Reds ever since they played against Manchester City. The Brazilian custodian suffered a pulled muscle while trying to clear the ball. Young custodian, Caoimhin Kelleher has deputized in his absence but Klopp would be more confident seeing his main man in goal against arch-rivals Manchester United. Alisson may even feature against Crystal Palace.

Other long-term concerns for Liverpool

Thiago has been sidelined since April and last month Klopp revealed that he has faced another setback on his way to full fitness. Meanwhile, Robertson may return to training by January 2024. He has been out of action since October as he dislocated his shoulder while playing for Scotland. Similarly, youngster Bajcetic has suffered a calf injury but has no timeline for his recovery.