BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test: Hosts lead by 30 runs

Sports

By Rajdeep Saha 04:17 pm Dec 08, 202304:17 pm

Bangladesh are 38/2 in their second innings (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Bangladesh have claimed a 30-run lead versus New Zealand on Day 3 of the second Test in Dhaka. On Day 1, 15 wickets fell with Bangladesh being folded for 172. In response, NZ were 55/5. After Day 2 was washed out, only 32 overs were possible on Day 3. The Kiwis ended up with 180/10. Bangladesh are 38/2 in their second innings.

Here's the summary of NZ innings on Day 3

NZ were 55/5 at the start of the day before Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips added another 40 runs. Thereafter, the visitors were 97/7 before Phillips and Kyle Jamieson added a fifty-plus stand. Jamieson scored 20 runs from 28 balls. Phillips went on to smash 87 from 72 balls. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam claimed two scalps as Taijul Islam added one to his brace.

Bangladesh lose two scalps

Ajaz Patel dismissed Mahmudul Hasan Joy for two runs in the third ball of Bangladesh's second innings. Najmul Hossain Shanto also departed for 15, adding 35 runs alongside Zakir Hasan (16*). Eight overs were possible in the Bangladesh innings.

Glenn Phillips shines for the visitors

Phillips came to the crease when NZ were 46/5. On Day 3, he showed a lot of courage and character. NZ were 97/7 at one stage before Phillips went into counterattack mode. Where everybody struggled, Phillips showed his mettle. His stand alongside Jamieson was the major highlight in the Kiwi innings. Phillips was dismissed by Shoriful as he missed out on a deserving ton.

Phillips averages 47.00 in the ongoing Test series

Phillips managed 87 from 72 balls. He smashed nine fours and four sixes, striking at 120.83. Playing his 3rd career Test match, Phillips has raced to 193 runs from five innings at 38.60. This was his second Test fifty and a career-best score. In the ongoing series, he has 141 runs at 47.00. Phillips has surpassed 3,400 First-Class runs. He owns 22 FC fifties.

Taijul races to 190 Test scalps

On Day 1, Taijul became the second Bangladesh bowler to claim 150-plus Test scalps at home. He now has 152 wickets at 27.37. Overall, the spinner now owns 190 wickets at 31.27. Versus New Zealand, he has raced to 15 scalps from three Tests, averaging 23.13. As per ESPNcricinfo, Taijul has scalped 168 Test wickets in Asia.