Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prasad Pawar clocks his career-best List-A score

Dec 11, 2023

Prasad Pawar was the lone warrior for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu

Mumbai wicket-keeper Prasad Pawar played a valiant knock against Tamil Nadu in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final. Pawar slammed his maiden fifty in List A cricket. His 58-ball 59 was laced with eight boundaries. His knock helped Mumbai cross the 200-run mark against a formidable Tamil Nadu bowling attack. Eventually, Mumbai were bundled out for 227 in 48.3 overs. Here's more.

A valiant hand from Pawar

The 28-year-old came to the crease when Mumbai were reeling (51/3) in 14.1 overs, with captain Ajinkya Rahane walking back to the pavilion. Pawar added 41 crucial runs with Jay Bista before the latter was dismissed. Later, he stitched an 82-run partnership with Shivam Dube to take Mumbai beyond the 170-run mark. Ultimately, Pawar was dismissed by Baba Aparajith in the 38th over.

A look at Pawar's List A numbers

Pawar made his List A debut in 2021 against Puducherry but has only featured in nine matches. The 28-year-old has amassed 179 runs at an average in excess of 30. This was his maiden fifty-plus score in this format. He has compiled 168 runs in eight matches in the 2023 VHT, averaging 42. Pawar scored 43* against Saurashtra earlier in the tournament.

Summary of Mumbai's innings

Batting first, Mumbai started on the back foot, losing Divyaansh Saxena early. They were soon reduced to 50/3 when Bista and Pawar added some runs before the former was dismissed. Pawar and Dube stitched an 84-run partnership but Mumbai were eventually bundled out for 227 from 48.3 overs. Tamil Nadu spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore starred with three wickets each.