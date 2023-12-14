One-off Women's Test: Indian batters hammer England as records tumble

Harmanpreet Kaur departed for 49 after getting run-out (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Records tumbled as India, electing to bat, smashed 410/7 against England on Day 1 of the one-off Women's Test at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The day saw as many as four Indian batters scoring half-centuries. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur departed for 49, getting run-out. Deepti Sharma (60*) and Pooja Vastrakar (4*) returned unbeaten, while Lauren Bell took two wickets.

Debutant Shubha Satheesh slams a fifty

Debutant Shubha Satheesh recorded a solid half-century for India. She steadied India's ship after India lost openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma for just 47 runs. Satheesh showed her attacking instincts and joined forces with Rodrigues. The duo took India past the 160-run mark. Satheesh eventually smashed 69 off 76 balls, a knock laced with 13 fours. It was her maiden international fifty.

The second-fastest Test half-century by an Indian woman

As mentioned, Satheesh now has the second-fastest half-century by an Indian woman in Test cricket. The 24-year-old raced to the mark off 49 balls. Sangita Dabir owns the joint-fastest Test fifty by a woman. She smashed a 40-ball fifty against England in 1995. Dabir shares this record with Sri Lanka's Vanessa Bowen, who did the same against Pakistan in 1998.

Rodrigues scores fifty on Test debut

Rodrigues came to the middle after India Women were reduced to 47/2. She then played in tandem with Satheesh. While Satheesh was the aggressor, Rodrigues played second fiddle, collecting occasional boundaries. The latter went on to smash 68 off 99 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours. It was her maiden fifty in Test cricket.

Second-highest third-wicket partnership for India Women in Tests

Together, Rodrigues and Satheesh added 115 runs for the third wicket. This is now the second-highest third-wicket partnership for India Women in Test cricket. Former batters Mithali Raj and Anjum Chopra shared a 136-run third-wicket stand against England Women in 2006 in Taunton.

Yastika, Harmanpreet propel India past 300

Yastika arrived in the middle after India Women lost Rodrigues, with the score reading 190/4. The former, along with skipper Harmanpreet, propelled India past 300. However, Harmanpreet departed for 49 through an unfortunate run-out. Yastika went on to score her maiden half-century in Women's Tests. She smashed 66 off 88 balls with the help of 10 fours and a six.

Deepti returned unbeaten

Deepti joined Yastika after the Indian skipper was dismissed. However, the latter departed four overs later (313/6). Deepti batted with determination and took India past 400 along with Sneh Rana. While Rana was knocked over for 30, the former returned unbeaten. She has scored 60* off 95 balls so far (9 fours and 1 six).

Two 90-plus partnerships

Both Yastika and Deepti were involved in 90-plus partnerships throughout the day. Yastika added 116 runs along with Harmanpreet, while Deepti shared added 92 runs with Rana. The stands took India Women toward the 400-run mark.

Lauren Bell takes two wickets on Day 1

As mentioned, seamer Lauren Bell took two wickets for England. She was the only England bowler with more than one wicket on Day 1. Bell conceded 64 runs in 15 overs, including a maiden. Besides, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, and Sophie Ecclestone took a wicket each throughout the day.

A look at other notable numbers

India scored 410/7, the second-most runs in a day of a women's Test by a team, as per ESPNcricinfo. The only other 400+ score in this regard came in 1935 when England Women slammed 431/4 against New Zealand Women. India Women had a run-rate of 4.36 on Day 1. Notably, no Women's Test has recorded a run-rate of over four so far.

First side to play 100 Women's Tests

England have become the first side to play 100 Women's Tests. Notably, no other team has played more than 80 matches in the format. Australia Women trail England Women, having featured in 77 Tests.