INDW vs ENG, one-off Test: Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma shine
Yastika Bhatia and Deepti Sharma were among the four India Women batters who scored half-centuries against England Women on Day 1 of the 1st one-off Test at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Yastika and Deepti carried the rope after Shubha Satheesh and Jemimah Rodrigues provided India a solid platform. While Yastika departed for 66, Deepti returned unbeaten on 60.
Yastika, Harmanpreet propel India past 300
Yastika arrived in the middle after India Women lost Rodrigues, with the score reading 190/4. The former, along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, propelled India past 300. However, Harmanpreet departed for 49 through an unfortunate run-out. However, Yastika went on to score her maiden half-century in Women's Tests. She smashed 66 off 88 balls with the help of 10 fours and a six.
Deepti returned unbeaten
Deepti joined Yastika after the Indian skipper was dismissed. However, the latter departed four overs later (313/6). Deepti batted with determination and took India past 400 along with Sneh Rana. While Rana was knocked over for 30, the former returned unbeaten. She has scored 60* off 95 balls so far (9 fours and 1 six).
Two 90-plus partnerships
Both Yastika and Deepti were involved in 90-plus partnerships throughout the day. Yastika added 116 runs along with Harmanpreet, while Deepti shared added 92 runs with Rana. The stands took India Women toward the 400-run mark.